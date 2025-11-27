Railway tragedy as 11 workers killed after train hits them in China
- A train testing earthquake detection equipment collided with construction workers at Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, China.
- The incident resulted in the deaths of 11 railway workers and left two others injured.
- Railway services at the station were temporarily suspended but have since resumed.
- An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident, with authorities vowing to hold responsible persons accountable.
- This incident is among China's deadliest rail accidents in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety concerns within its extensive railway network.