Railway tragedy as 11 workers killed after train hits them in China

An investigation has been launched (file image)
An investigation has been launched (file image) (AP)
  • A train testing earthquake detection equipment collided with construction workers at Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, China.
  • The incident resulted in the deaths of 11 railway workers and left two others injured.
  • Railway services at the station were temporarily suspended but have since resumed.
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident, with authorities vowing to hold responsible persons accountable.
  • This incident is among China's deadliest rail accidents in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety concerns within its extensive railway network.
