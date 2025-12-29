China launches military drills around Taiwan as Beijing issues ‘stern warning’
- China commenced fresh military drills, named "Justice Mission 2025", around Taiwan involving its army, air force and navy.
- The exercises imposed sea and air space restrictions in five zones for 10 hours, described by Beijing as a "stern warning" against separatist forces and external interference.
- These drills follow the US approving an $11.1bn arms sale to Taiwan, its largest ever, prompting China to sanction 20 American companies and 10 executives.
- China's military stated the drills would focus on blockading ports, deterring external intervention, and simulating a coordinated attack on the island.
- Taiwan condemned the exercises as "military intimidation" that undermines regional stability, with its defence ministry on high alert and preparing rapid response exercises.