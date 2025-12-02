Update given on potential Chinese ‘super-embassy’ in London
- A decision on the proposed Chinese 'super-embassy' in London has been postponed until 20 January, following an extension by the Planning Inspectorate.
- The delay was prompted by an arrangement between the Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, and the Chinese government to consolidate Beijing's diplomatic presence at a single site.
- The Chinese government has committed to housing all its diplomatic premises in London at the Royal Mint Court site, subject to planning approval.
- The proposed embassy has faced significant cross-party opposition from MPs due to security concerns, including its proximity to vital communications cables and fears it could be used to imprison political dissidents.
- The Home Office and Foreign Office stated they have addressed national security issues in collaboration with police and other partners, recognising the need for diplomatic premises whilst upholding national security.