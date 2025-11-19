Students to have a week off to go skiing for free in China
- Over 70,000 students in China's northwestern Xinjiang region will receive a nine-day snow holiday starting in late November.
- Local officials in Altay prefecture confirmed the break, aiming to leverage the region's unique ice and snow resources for students' physical fitness and cultural engagement.
- During the holiday, primary and secondary students from Altay City will benefit from free access to multiple ski resorts and public transport, alongside ice and snow-themed events at cultural venues.
- This initiative is part of a broader Chinese government strategy to expand the ice and snow economy, targeting a value of 1.5 trillion yuan (£160.3 billion) by 2030.
- The popularity of winter sports in China has significantly increased since the 2022 Beijing Olympics, positioning northern regions like Xinjiang as key areas for industry development.