Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

China agrees to immediately lift sanctions on British MP

China visa for UK holidaymakers could be dropped as early as Monday
  • China has agreed to immediately lift sanctions imposed on British Members of Parliament and peers, as announced by Sir Keir Starmer.
  • The sanctions were initially imposed by Beijing in 2021 as a retaliatory measure after the UK sanctioned Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.
  • Senior politicians, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, were among those sanctioned by China.
  • The Prime Minister stated he was 'duty-bound' to address the issue, which had been a long-standing concern within Parliament.
  • This agreement emerged during the Prime Minister's visit to China, despite warnings from Donald Trump about the dangers of doing business with the country.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in