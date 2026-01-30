China agrees to immediately lift sanctions on British MP
- China has agreed to immediately lift sanctions imposed on British Members of Parliament and peers, as announced by Sir Keir Starmer.
- The sanctions were initially imposed by Beijing in 2021 as a retaliatory measure after the UK sanctioned Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.
- Senior politicians, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, were among those sanctioned by China.
- The Prime Minister stated he was 'duty-bound' to address the issue, which had been a long-standing concern within Parliament.
- This agreement emerged during the Prime Minister's visit to China, despite warnings from Donald Trump about the dangers of doing business with the country.
