Watch: China unleashes ‘robot wolves’ during simulated beach invasion exercise
- The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is reportedly developing new warfare tactics involving ‘robot wolves’, showcased in staged ground invasions.
- These four-legged robots are designed to act as the first wave in drone-led assaults, clearing obstacles and assisting in amphibious operations.
- The PLA aims to transition from ‘human-wave’ to ‘intelligent-sea tactics’, utilising advanced technology to reduce human casualties and emulate ‘drone swarms’.
- The robots, weighing 70kg, can fire precise shots up to 100 metres and operate in rough terrain, with exercises also featuring kamikaze drones.
- Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence is responding by training soldiers to counter drones and actively procuring new anti-drone weapon systems.