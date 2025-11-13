Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: China unleashes ‘robot wolves’ during simulated beach invasion exercise

China stages beach invasion with 'robot wolves'
  • The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is reportedly developing new warfare tactics involving ‘robot wolves’, showcased in staged ground invasions.
  • These four-legged robots are designed to act as the first wave in drone-led assaults, clearing obstacles and assisting in amphibious operations.
  • The PLA aims to transition from ‘human-wave’ to ‘intelligent-sea tactics’, utilising advanced technology to reduce human casualties and emulate ‘drone swarms’.
  • The robots, weighing 70kg, can fire precise shots up to 100 metres and operate in rough terrain, with exercises also featuring kamikaze drones.
  • Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence is responding by training soldiers to counter drones and actively procuring new anti-drone weapon systems.
