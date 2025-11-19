Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

China and Japan row deepens with fresh ban

China urges Japan to retract erroneous remarks on Taiwan
  • China has imposed a blanket ban on all Japanese seafood imports, escalating a diplomatic row between the two Asian economic powerhouses.
  • This decision follows remarks by Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who suggested a military response if a Chinese assault on Taiwan threatened Japan's survival.
  • Beijing demanded a retraction of Takaichi's comments and advised its citizens against travelling to Japan, leading to widespread travel cancellations and economic concerns.
  • The re-imposed seafood ban reverses a partial easing of restrictions from 2023, which were initially implemented due to Japan's release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
  • The ban and travel boycott are expected to significantly impact Japan's seafood exporters and its tourism-dependent economy, with cultural events also being affected.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in