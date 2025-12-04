Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China unveils new extremely cheap ‘cement-coated’ missile

Starmer: We have to work with China – even if it threatens national security
  • China has unveiled a new hypersonic missile, the YKJ-1000, with a range of 1,300 kilometres, produced by aerospace firm Lingkong Tianxing.
  • Nicknamed the “cement-coated” missile, it utilises materials such as foamed concrete in its heat-resistant coating.
  • The YKJ-1000 is reportedly priced at 700,000 yuan (£74,100), making it significantly cheaper than comparable US missiles, which cost millions.
  • Military commentator Wei Dongxu stated its ”dirt cheap price” could make it highly competitive and popular among smaller nations on the international defence market.
  • Experts suggest the missile's affordability demonstrates China's capability to mass-produce advanced weaponry at a low cost, potentially allowing smaller nations to challenge larger powers.
