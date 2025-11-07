China flexes military muscle with giant new aircraft carrier
- China officially commissioned its third and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, on Wednesday in Sanya, Hainan island, with President Xi Jinping attending the ceremony.
- The Fujian is China's first domestically designed and built carrier, featuring an electromagnetic launch system that significantly enhances its ability to launch advanced aircraft, including stealth fighters and early warning planes.
- This new vessel is a major step in China's military expansion, aiming to project naval power further into the Indo-Pacific and narrow the operational gap with the United States Navy.
- Experts suggest the Fujian could extend China's strategic perimeter, potentially impacting scenarios such as a conflict over Taiwan by delaying US military assistance.
- While China is rapidly modernising its navy, it still lags behind the US in terms of carrier numbers, nuclear propulsion, supporting vessel capabilities, and a global network of bases, though it is actively working to close these gaps.