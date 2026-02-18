Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozen killed in fireworks shop explosion

Moment deadly fireworks explosion rocks Sao Paulo
  • A fireworks shop explosion in China's Hubei province has claimed the lives of 12 people.
  • The incident occurred in Xiangyang on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services successfully extinguishing the resulting blaze.
  • Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, though further details are not yet available.
  • This marks the second such incident during the ongoing Lunar New Year festivities, following a separate fireworks shop explosion in Jiangsu province that killed eight people days earlier.
  • China's Ministry of Emergency Management has issued a warning, stating that fireworks remain the biggest risk during the Spring Festival period due to their traditional but often dangerous use.
