China dismisses Dalai Lama Grammy win as a ‘tool for political manipulation’
- The 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, won his first Grammy Award for his album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
- He secured the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
- The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude, stating he views the recognition as a “shared universal responsibility” to promote peace, compassion, and environmental understanding.
- China's foreign ministry dismissed the Grammy win as a “tool for political manipulation”, reiterating their stance that the Dalai Lama is a 'political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities'.
- Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf, acknowledging the wisdom central to the project.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks