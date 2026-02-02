Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China dismisses Dalai Lama Grammy win as a ‘tool for political manipulation’

US lawmakers meet with Dalai Lama in India's Dharamshala, sparking anger from China
  • The 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, won his first Grammy Award for his album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
  • He secured the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
  • The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude, stating he views the recognition as a “shared universal responsibility” to promote peace, compassion, and environmental understanding.
  • China's foreign ministry dismissed the Grammy win as a “tool for political manipulation”, reiterating their stance that the Dalai Lama is a 'political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities'.
  • Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf, acknowledging the wisdom central to the project.
