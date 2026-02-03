China forces EVs to make major changes
- China has introduced new regulations banning concealed door handles on electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the country, effective from January 2027.
- The new rules mandate that all passenger cars must have mechanical release handles on both the interior and exterior of every door to improve emergency access.
- This policy, the world's first explicitly banning a specific design feature on safety grounds, follows a series of accidents where rescuers struggled to open vehicles with electronically operated or hidden handles.
- The regulation is expected to significantly impact EV manufacturers, particularly Tesla, whose vehicles popularised sleek, flush-fitting handles to enhance aerodynamics.
- The move could influence global automotive design, as China is a major market and export hub, potentially leading to similar design changes in other regions.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks