Wildfires spread through Chile leaving 19 dead and 1,500 homeless

Aerial footage shows extent of deadly wildfires in Chile with at least 19 people killed
  • Devastating forest fires in central and southern Chile have claimed at least 19 lives and left approximately 1,500 people without homes.
  • The blazes, which erupted on Sunday, have swept through thousands of acres and are being exacerbated by a summer heatwave and unusually high temperatures.
  • Five major wildfires remained active on Monday, with officials warning that adverse weather conditions could lead to their reignition.
  • Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring Nuble regions to enhance coordination with the military.
  • This outbreak is considered one of the deadliest in recent years, following massive fires in 2024 that killed at least 130 people.
