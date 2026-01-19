Wildfires spread through Chile leaving 19 dead and 1,500 homeless
- Devastating forest fires in central and southern Chile have claimed at least 19 lives and left approximately 1,500 people without homes.
- The blazes, which erupted on Sunday, have swept through thousands of acres and are being exacerbated by a summer heatwave and unusually high temperatures.
- Five major wildfires remained active on Monday, with officials warning that adverse weather conditions could lead to their reignition.
- Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and neighbouring Nuble regions to enhance coordination with the military.
- This outbreak is considered one of the deadliest in recent years, following massive fires in 2024 that killed at least 130 people.