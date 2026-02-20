Footage shows gas cloud engulfing Chile highway after highway explosion
- A truck transporting liquified gas exploded on a highway in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, 19 February.
- The incident tragically resulted in four deaths and 17 injuries.
- The driver of the vehicle, who reportedly lost control before the crash, was identified as one of the fatalities.
- The powerful blast created a huge gas cloud and was felt within a 150 to 200-metre radius, damaging at least 50 vehicles.
- The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the explosion, and Gasco, the gas company affiliated with the truck, has not yet responded to requests for comment.
