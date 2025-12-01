Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More than 800,000 nursery-aged children are using social media

Aine Fox
  • More than 800,000 UK children aged between three and five are reportedly engaging with social media platforms, according to new analysis from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).
  • Former education minister Lord Nash described this figure as "deeply alarming", highlighting that these young children are exposed to content and algorithms designed for adults.
  • The CSJ's analysis, based on Ofcom data, indicates that almost four in 10 parents of three to five-year-olds reported their child using at least one social media app or site.
  • Lord Nash is advocating for a major public health campaign and legislation to raise the social media age limit to 16, holding tech companies responsible for enforcement.
  • These calls for action align with Australia's upcoming world-first law, effective 10 December, which will require social media platforms to prevent under-16s from having accounts.
