Children from low-income backgrounds more likely to have Send, but less likely to receive support

Do educators have enough compassion for students with special needs?
  • The Sutton Trust charity has warned that disadvantaged children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) face a “double disadvantage” due to an inconsistent and bureaucratic support system.
  • A new poll indicates that children from lower-income backgrounds are more likely to have SEND but less likely to secure an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) compared to their more affluent peers.
  • Middle-class parents are significantly more likely to spend money on EHCP applications and successfully use the tribunal system, leading to a “two-tier system” for accessing support.
  • This disparity results in worse academic outcomes for disadvantaged SEND pupils, with only 7.5 per cent of those receiving free school meals achieving a grade 4 or higher in GCSE English and math, compared to 17 per cent of better-off families.
  • Charities and education unions are calling for urgent reform, simplification of the support process, and increased funding, as the government prepares to publish a White Paper on SEND system changes.
