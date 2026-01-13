The children getting twice the daily recommended screentime
- A new study warns that English children born in the 2020s are exceeding the daily recommended screen time by double.
- Two-year-olds in England average two hours of screen time daily, surpassing the World Health Organisation's guideline of no more than one hour for children aged 2-4.
- Toddlers who spent the most time on screens, averaging five hours daily, scored lower in vocabulary tests compared to those with minimal screen exposure.
- The research also found that two-year-olds with high screen time were twice as likely to develop emotional and behavioural difficulties.
- The study highlighted a link between increased screen time and families facing economic disadvantages or parental depression, contrasting with the positive impact of activities like reading and playing on language skills.