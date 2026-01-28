Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Charities issue stark warning over decline in children’s mental health

Video Player Placeholder
Social media and mental health in children
  • Leading charities have warned that mental health services for children and young people in the UK are struggling to meet demand amid a sharp rise in emotional distress and diagnosable illnesses.
  • A new report from Future Minds indicates the UK “lags behind” comparable nations in young people's life satisfaction, identifying this as a critical challenge.
  • Thousands of young people face long waits or are turned away from specialist care, with early support often insufficient or unavailable, leading to inadequate help.
  • The Future Minds report proposes a "road-map" for the government, recommending shifts towards community-based care, digital tools and prevention, including embedding wellbeing support in schools.
  • A Mumsnet survey found 77 per cent of parents are concerned about their child's mental health, with anxiety, self-esteem issues, and school-related stress being the most frequently reported problems.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in