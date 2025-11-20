Children in Need chair resigns weeks after starting role
- Terry Duddy, the newly appointed chair of BBC Children In Need, has resigned from his position.
- His resignation follows a conviction for causing serious injury by careless and inconsiderate driving.
- Duddy hit a cyclist with his BMW in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, on 21 June, causing her serious injuries.
- He was sentenced on 13 November to eight months in custody, suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of unpaid work, costs, and an 18-month driving disqualification.
- BBC Children In Need accepted his resignation, stating he could not continue in the role, and James Fairclough has taken over as chairman.