Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Key changes to the UK’s childhood immunisation schedule

Related: Doctor explains all you need to know about chickenpox vaccine for children
  • The UK has updated its childhood immunisation schedule, introducing several key changes to routine vaccinations.
  • New additions include routine protection against chickenpox through the combined MMRV vaccine, reflecting evidence of its potential serious complications.
  • The Hib/MenC vaccine has been removed from the one-year appointment due to commercial reasons and the effective herd immunity against meningococcal C disease.
  • A new vaccination visit at 18 months has been introduced, bringing forward the MMRV vaccine and adding a different Hib-containing vaccine for continued protection.
  • These adjustments are part of the ongoing process by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to fine-tune vaccination programmes based on new evidence and ensure optimal protection for children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in