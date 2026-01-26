Quarter of children seen by GPs under age of four are obese
- A survey of UK family doctors by MDDUS revealed that almost half of GPs have encountered obese children under the age of seven.
- Four in five GPs find it challenging to discuss childhood obesity with parents or children, as these conversations can cause shame, upset or anger.
- The survey highlighted that approximately a quarter of children under four seen by GPs are obese, with some cases involving infants under one year old.
- GPs expressed concerns about patients inappropriately accessing GLP-1 weight loss drugs privately, often without meeting eligibility criteria or proper medical oversight.
- The Department of Health and Social Care stated it is taking action to tackle childhood obesity through measures such as restricting junk food advertising and empowering local authorities to limit fast food outlets near schools.