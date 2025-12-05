Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Campaigners call for Starmer to do more to tackle child poverty

Starmer vows to 'reform' welfare state that is 'trapping people' in poverty
  • The government has launched a child poverty strategy, promising more accessible childcare and an end to families being housed in bed and breakfasts beyond the legal six-week limit.
  • With 4.45 million children currently living in poverty, Sir Keir Starmer called tackling the issue a “moral mission”, though campaigners expressed concern over the strategy's lack of ambitious targets.
  • Key measures include scrapping the two-child benefits limit from April next year and expanding free school meals, projected to lift 550,000 children out of poverty by 2030.
  • The strategy aims to prevent newborns from being discharged into unsuitable temporary accommodation, following reports of 74 child deaths linked to such housing in recent years.
  • Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern stated she would consider herself a “failure” if babies are still discharged into bed and breakfasts by the end of her tenure, while charities urged for unfreezing housing benefit and building more social homes.
