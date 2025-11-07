Child injured after police drone hits overhead cable and plummets to ground
- A Kent Police drone injured a child on the Isle of Sheppey after it struck an overhead cable and fell during an operation to locate an assault suspect.
- The child sustained hand injuries and was treated at a London hospital following the incident, which occurred on Saturday 2 August.
- A senior police officer, identified as a special inspector, is currently under investigation for misconduct in connection with the drone crash.
- The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting an independent investigation, alongside a safety investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).
- The drone involved was a high-performance UAS DJI M30T model, weighing approximately 4kg, with details of the incident uncovered through Freedom of Information requests.