Major fast-food chain sued over alleged racist abuse
- Tiffany Lynch, a Black operations executive, is suing Chick-fil-A and its Wayne Square franchise owner, Joshua Grimm, alleging incessant racial and homophobic bigotry.
- Lynch's federal civil rights lawsuit claims Grimm, who is white, regularly used the “N-word,” made derogatory comments about Black people's hygiene and perceived cheapness and questioned her judgment when hiring Black employees.
- The complaint also states Grimm made repeated homophobic comments towards Lynch, who is gay, and that his behavior was “clear racism” even towards “well-to-do Black clientele.”
- Despite Lynch's vocal objections and formal reports to HR (managed by Grimm's sister), her complaints were allegedly not meaningfully investigated.
- Lynch was terminated by Grimm for “subpar performance” shortly after taking a vacation and notifying Chick-fil-A corporate about the discrimination, with corporate reportedly stating they were “unable to help.”
