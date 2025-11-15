Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police and protesters clash in chaotic scene outside ICE facility

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Clashes erupt at Broadview ICE facility as 21 protesters arrested, officers injured
  • Protests at a Chicago-area Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Friday resulted in 21 arrests and four officers being injured.
  • The demonstrations, involving hundreds of people and police in riot gear, were a response to the Trump administration's "Operation Midway Blitz" immigration crackdown and a federal judge's ruling on warrantless arrests.
  • Chaos ensued when protesters left a designated zone and marched onto a restricted roadway, leading to charges including obstruction and disorderly conduct.
  • Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson condemned the officers' injuries as "unacceptable and outrageous," calling for protesters to "raise their voices, not their fists."
  • The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) criticized the protesters on X, referring to them as "violent rioters" and saying that those detained would not be released.
In full

