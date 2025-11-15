Police and protesters clash in chaotic scene outside ICE facility
- Protests at a Chicago-area Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Friday resulted in 21 arrests and four officers being injured.
- The demonstrations, involving hundreds of people and police in riot gear, were a response to the Trump administration's "Operation Midway Blitz" immigration crackdown and a federal judge's ruling on warrantless arrests.
- Chaos ensued when protesters left a designated zone and marched onto a restricted roadway, leading to charges including obstruction and disorderly conduct.
- Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson condemned the officers' injuries as "unacceptable and outrageous," calling for protesters to "raise their voices, not their fists."
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) criticized the protesters on X, referring to them as "violent rioters" and saying that those detained would not be released.