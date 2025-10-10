‘Incredibly special’ pups seen for first time at UK zoo
- Chester Zoo is celebrating the birth of four rare fossa pups, a highly threatened species native to Madagascar.
- Two male and two female pups were born on 8 July 2025 to parents Shala and Zaza, and are now 12 weeks old.
- These births are considered "incredibly special" as they are the only fossa pups in the UK and vital for a European breeding programme.
- Fossa are slender, cat-like mammals and Madagascar's largest natural predator, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild due to deforestation.
- The births provide crucial insight into the species' biology and behaviour, informing conservation efforts in the wild, where Chester Zoo has worked for over 15 years.