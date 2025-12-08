Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists reveal why Chernobyl’s dogs actually ‘turned blue’

CCTV captures Chernobyl nuclear plant damaged by Russian drone
  • Images of dogs with blue fur in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone circulated in October, prompting various theories.
  • Initial speculation suggested the blue colour could be linked to high radiation levels or an evolutionary adaptation to the environment.
  • Scientists have since debunked these claims, attributing the blue dye to the dogs rolling in faeces from a tipped-over portaloo.
  • University of South Carolina scientist Timothy Mousseau confirmed the colouration was more likely a result of the dogs' “unsanitary behaviour” and not a mutation or radiation effect.
  • The dogs are descendants of pets abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster, with their welfare now managed by the Clean Futures Fund's 'Dogs of Chernobyl' programme.
