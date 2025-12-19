Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High-fat cheese linked to lower risk of dementia, says study

Nine lifestyle changes which could prevent dementia
  • A study published in Neurology suggests that consuming high-fat cheese and cream may be associated with a lower risk of dementia.
  • Researchers found that people eating 50 grams or more of high-fat cheese daily had a 13 per cent lower risk of dementia compared to those consuming less.
  • Similarly, individuals who ate 20 grams or more of high-fat cream daily showed a 16 per cent lower risk of developing the condition.
  • The study, conducted by Lund University in Sweden, involved over 27,000 participants and found no such association with low-fat dairy products, milk, or butter.
  • Experts, including Dr Richard Oakley from Alzheimer’s Society, caution that the research only indicates an association and does not prove causation, emphasising that a healthy lifestyle is more crucial for reducing dementia risk.
