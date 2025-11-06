Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets revealed
- Lidl was named the UK's cheapest supermarket for an average basket of 76 grocery items in October, dethroning Aldi.
- The average basket at Lidl cost £120.46, making it 54p cheaper than Aldi's £121.
- For a longer list of 70 items, Asda surpassed Tesco, even with a Clubcard, costing £132.69 compared to Tesco's £133.38.
- Asda also proved cheaper than Tesco for a fuller basket of 187 items, saving shoppers £7.
- Waitrose remained the most expensive supermarket, with the larger shop costing £541.55, significantly more than Asda.