Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets revealed

Lidl Christmas advert 2025
  • Lidl was named the UK's cheapest supermarket for an average basket of 76 grocery items in October, dethroning Aldi.
  • The average basket at Lidl cost £120.46, making it 54p cheaper than Aldi's £121.
  • For a longer list of 70 items, Asda surpassed Tesco, even with a Clubcard, costing £132.69 compared to Tesco's £133.38.
  • Asda also proved cheaper than Tesco for a fuller basket of 187 items, saving shoppers £7.
  • Waitrose remained the most expensive supermarket, with the larger shop costing £541.55, significantly more than Asda.
In full

