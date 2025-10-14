ChatGPT to reduce restrictions on adult content
- OpenAI announced it will reduce mental health safeguards and content restrictions within its ChatGPT platform.
- CEO Sam Altman stated that initial, restrictive safeguards, implemented for mental health reasons, made ChatGPT less useful for many users.
- A new version of ChatGPT, expected in a few weeks, will allow for more human-like and personalized responses.
- By December, OpenAI plans to permit erotica for verified adult users, aligning with its principle of treating adult users like adults.
- The current model disallows erotica and gore, except in specific contexts, and concerns persist regarding generative AI's potential for creating non-consensual images.