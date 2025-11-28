OpenAI confirms ChatGPT data exposed in security breach
- OpenAI has confirmed that a security breach on 9 November compromised the personal data of some ChatGPT users.
- The incident stemmed from unauthorised access to Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics provider, rather than OpenAI's own systems.
- Stolen data includes users' names, email addresses, location data, operating system, and browser details, affecting only those with API interface accounts.
- OpenAI stated that no chat content, passwords, payment details, or API keys were compromised, and there is currently no evidence of the stolen data being misused.
- The company has removed Mixpanel from its services, launched an investigation, and plans to enhance security reviews for all third-party partners and vendors.