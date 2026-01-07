Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ChatGPT Health launched by OpenAI but it’s only available for some users

OpenAI called it a dedicated experience in ChatGPT designed for health and wellness
OpenAI called it a dedicated experience in ChatGPT designed for health and wellness (Getty Images)
  • OpenAI is launching ChatGPT Health, a new dedicated platform designed to securely integrate personal health information with ChatGPT's AI to help users manage their health.
  • It allows users to securely connect medical records and wellness data from apps, such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal to receive more relevant and personalized health insights.
  • The company says on its website that the platform prioritizes privacy and security with enhanced protections, including purpose-built encryption and isolation, ensuring health conversations are not used to train foundation models.
  • Developed in collaboration with over 260 physicians, OpenAI says ChatGPT Health aims to support, rather than replace, professional medical care, focusing on understanding and preparing for health discussions.
  • Initial access is being rolled out to a small group of users outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK, with plans for wider availability on web and iOS in the coming weeks.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in