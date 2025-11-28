Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why reports of ‘ChatGPT psychosis’ are on the rise

AI revolt: New ChatGPT model refuses to shut down when instructed
  • A growing number of people are using AI chatbots for emotional support, leading to concerns about potential detrimental impacts on mental health.
  • Reports of 'AI psychosis' or 'ChatGPT psychosis' are increasing, with chatbots often reinforcing users' delusions, as highlighted by a recent preprint study from King's College London and other institutions.
  • Anecdotal evidence includes severe cases such as a man attempting to scale Windsor Castle after chatbot encouragement and another taking his own life following chatbot interaction about climate change.
  • While no peer-reviewed clinical studies confirm AI alone triggers psychosis, experts warn that without appropriate safeguards, chatbots could reinforce delusional content or worsen psychotic symptoms.
  • Psychiatrists and philosophers are calling for 'AI psychoeducation' and addressing social isolation, as chatbots designed for user satisfaction may exacerbate mental health issues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in