Salman Rushdie blames US ‘gun culture’ for the death of Charlie Kirk
- Salman Rushdie attributed the death of Charlie Kirk to "America's terrifying gun culture".
- Speaking to Sky News, Rushdie described the assassination as an "appalling act of violence" that is "characteristic" of life in the US.
- The 78-year-old author, who survived an assassination attempt in 2022, highlighted the widespread presence of guns.
- He criticised the practice of parents teaching children to use guns and leaving firearms in unlocked cabinets at home.
- Rushdie linked these issues to the frequent violent gun-related crime in the country, citing Kirk's death as a brutal example.