Duke of Marlborough charged with controlling behaviour against wife
- The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, faces new charges of controlling or coercive behaviour against his estranged wife, Edla Marlborough.
- He is accused of two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour between December 2015 and September 2024, in addition to three existing charges of intentional strangulation between November 2022 and April 2024.
- Spencer-Churchill, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared at Oxford Crown Court but was not asked to formally enter pleas to the five charges.
- He was granted conditional bail, and a provisional trial date has been set for 10 January 2028.
- The Duke's ancestral home is Blenheim Palace, though he does not own or manage the estate, which is run by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.
