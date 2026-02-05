Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duke of Marlborough charged with controlling behaviour against wife

The Duke of Marlborough departing Oxford Crown Court
The Duke of Marlborough departing Oxford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
  • The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, faces new charges of controlling or coercive behaviour against his estranged wife, Edla Marlborough.
  • He is accused of two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour between December 2015 and September 2024, in addition to three existing charges of intentional strangulation between November 2022 and April 2024.
  • Spencer-Churchill, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared at Oxford Crown Court but was not asked to formally enter pleas to the five charges.
  • He was granted conditional bail, and a provisional trial date has been set for 10 January 2028.
  • The Duke's ancestral home is Blenheim Palace, though he does not own or manage the estate, which is run by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.
