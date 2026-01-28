Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How King Charles’ Prime Video documentary will make history tonight

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision - Trailer
  • A new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, will explore King Charles' lifelong commitment to environmental issues and his 'Harmony' philosophy.
  • Set for release on 6 February, the film features the King expressing concern that humanity is 'rapidly going backwards' in its destruction of the planet.
  • King Charles asserts that he 'wasn’t going to be diverted' from his environmental campaigning, despite facing past criticism, including for his comments about talking to plants.
  • Narrated by actress Kate Winslet, the documentary also offers personal insights into the monarch, such as his egg collecting and appreciation for baked potatoes.
  • The premiere of the 90-minute film, a collaboration between The King’s Foundation and Amazon MGM Studios, will be held at Windsor Castle, marking a historic first for a global movie premiere at a royal residence.
