King Charles’ charity behind ‘luxury’ wedding venue at Dumfries House

A CGI image issued by the King's Foundation of Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and the new venue on the left
A CGI image issued by the King's Foundation of Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire and the new venue on the left (King's Foundation)
  • The King's Foundation, established by King Charles, is constructing a new events venue named The King's Hall at Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire.
  • Scheduled to open in summer 2027, the luxury space will accommodate up to 200 guests, aiming to become a premier destination for high-end weddings and private events.
  • The single-storey extension is designed to match the 300-year-old architecture of Dumfries House, utilising traditional building techniques and locally-sourced materials.
  • Proceeds from ticketed events and venue hire will support the foundation's conservation and development of the estate, alongside its education programmes and community initiatives.
  • The project has received approval from East Ayrshire Council and Historic Environment Scotland, with the first events in The King's Hall anticipated for July 2027.
