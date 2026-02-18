Who is Charles Bronson and why has he spent so long in prison?
- Charles Bronson, one of the UK's longest-serving and most violent prisoners, was first jailed in 1974 for robbery and other offences, having spent 48 of the last 50 years behind bars.
- His extensive criminal record includes numerous violent acts, 11 hostage takings, and a discretionary life sentence in 2000 for holding a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours.
- Bronson, born Michael Peterson, changed his name twice and has been moved between various prisons due to his violent behaviour, including a period at Broadmoor Hospital.
- He has married twice while incarcerated, first to Fatema Saira Rehman and later to actress Paula Williamson, both marriages ending in divorce.
- Currently held at HMP Woodhill, the 73-year-old spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement which he describes as ‘hell’.
