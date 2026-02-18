Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Charles Bronson and why has he spent so long in prison?

Who is Charles Bronson and why is he in prison?
  • Charles Bronson, one of the UK's longest-serving and most violent prisoners, was first jailed in 1974 for robbery and other offences, having spent 48 of the last 50 years behind bars.
  • His extensive criminal record includes numerous violent acts, 11 hostage takings, and a discretionary life sentence in 2000 for holding a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours.
  • Bronson, born Michael Peterson, changed his name twice and has been moved between various prisons due to his violent behaviour, including a period at Broadmoor Hospital.
  • He has married twice while incarcerated, first to Fatema Saira Rehman and later to actress Paula Williamson, both marriages ending in divorce.
  • Currently held at HMP Woodhill, the 73-year-old spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement which he describes as ‘hell’.
