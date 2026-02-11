Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prolific fare dodger walks free despite not paying for 112 train journeys

Ellie Ng
Charles Brohiri was spared a jail term over his persistent fare dodging
Charles Brohiri was spared a jail term over his persistent fare dodging (Ben Whitley/PA)
  • Charles Brohiri, 29, received a three-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, for 112 convictions of train fare evasion.
  • He failed to pay fares valued at over £3,000 for Govia Thameslink Railway journeys between February 2024 and November last year, with some offences as recent as Tuesday.
  • The judge described his offending as "brazen and persistent" but noted his insight into his crimes and the potential for probation to assist him.
  • Brohiri was ordered to repay £3,629.60 in unpaid rail fares, complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and is prohibited from travelling on GTR trains for 12 months.
  • His defence stated that Brohiri, who has been homeless for years, expressed remorse and believes probation could help him secure accommodation and employment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in