Prolific fare dodger walks free despite not paying for 112 train journeys
- Charles Brohiri, 29, received a three-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, for 112 convictions of train fare evasion.
- He failed to pay fares valued at over £3,000 for Govia Thameslink Railway journeys between February 2024 and November last year, with some offences as recent as Tuesday.
- The judge described his offending as "brazen and persistent" but noted his insight into his crimes and the potential for probation to assist him.
- Brohiri was ordered to repay £3,629.60 in unpaid rail fares, complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and is prohibited from travelling on GTR trains for 12 months.
- His defence stated that Brohiri, who has been homeless for years, expressed remorse and believes probation could help him secure accommodation and employment.
