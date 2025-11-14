Horrific crimes of serial rapist thought to be one UK’s worst ever sex offenders
- Chao Xu, a 33-year-old serial rapist, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years for drugging, sexually assaulting and recording his victims.
- Xu used hidden cameras in household items and at his workplace, and also engaged in 'upskirting' women at London Bridge underground station.
- He targeted young Chinese students by hosting networking events, where he would spike their drinks with drugs like GHB and Scopolamine before assaulting them.
- Xu pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences against at least 12 victims over three years, though police suspect he may have hundreds more.
- The Metropolitan Police have urged any potential victims to come forward, providing contact details for their ongoing investigation.