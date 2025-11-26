Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Father missing for six years after family argument identified through discovered remains

The remains were found by a hiker in a rugged, remote area on the north side of Scotts Bluff National Monument.
The remains were found by a hiker in a rugged, remote area on the north side of Scotts Bluff National Monument. (The Missing Truth/Facebook)
  • Chance Englebert, who disappeared in July 2019 after a family argument in Nebraska, has been confirmed dead.
  • DNA results identified remains found by a hiker in October at Scotts Bluff National Monument as Englebert's.
  • His cause of death was officially ruled an accidental fall, according to his family.
  • Englebert's family and locals express significant skepticism regarding the official explanation, questioning how he could have reached such a remote and difficult location.
  • The family states that the discovery brings no closure, only more unanswered questions about the circumstances of his death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in