Father missing for six years after family argument identified through discovered remains
- Chance Englebert, who disappeared in July 2019 after a family argument in Nebraska, has been confirmed dead.
- DNA results identified remains found by a hiker in October at Scotts Bluff National Monument as Englebert's.
- His cause of death was officially ruled an accidental fall, according to his family.
- Englebert's family and locals express significant skepticism regarding the official explanation, questioning how he could have reached such a remote and difficult location.
- The family states that the discovery brings no closure, only more unanswered questions about the circumstances of his death.