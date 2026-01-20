UK government hits back at Trump’s Chagos Islands deal criticism
- The UK government has responded to criticism from Donald Trump regarding its decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
- Trump, writing on Truth Social, labelled the move an 'act of total weakness' and claimed it was done 'FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER'.
- A government spokesperson defended the decision, stating it was necessary due to court rulings that threatened the operation of the Diego Garcia base.
- The spokesperson highlighted that the deal has been publicly welcomed by the US, Australia, other Five Eyes allies, and key international partners including India, Japan and South Korea.
- This contrasts with Trump's previous stance, as he reportedly told Sir Keir Starmer in February that he was 'inclined to go with your country' regarding the deal.