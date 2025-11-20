Chadwick Boseman posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
- His wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, and family members Derrick and Kevin Boseman, attended the ceremony.
- Actor Viola Davis delivered an emotional speech, stating she struggles to use the words “gone” or “death” when thinking of Boseman, and praised his work for making people feel “less alone.”
- Director Ryan Coogler remembered Boseman as an “incredibly humble teacher” and highlighted his generosity throughout his career.
- Coogler noted Boseman's dedication, attending every audition and callback for Black Panther and being generous with his time on set, even while undergoing cancer treatment.