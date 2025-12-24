Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Researchers may have found a new way to destroy cancer cells

Related: King issues call for people to attend cancer screenings in personal message
  • Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne have developed minuscule 'nanodots' that show promise for future targeted cancer therapies.
  • These metal particles, derived from molybdenum oxide, are designed to selectively identify and destroy cancer cells by increasing their stress levels, leading to self-destruction.
  • The nanodots release reactive oxygen molecules that trigger apoptosis in cancer cells, while healthy cells remain unaffected.
  • In laboratory experiments, the technology eradicated cervical cancer cells at three times the rate of healthy cells over a 24-hour period.
  • This early-stage research offers a potentially more affordable and less harmful alternative to existing cancer treatments, with future plans for animal testing and scalable manufacturing.
