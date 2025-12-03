Stephen Fry urges support to save iconic land
- The National Trust has launched an appeal to acquire 138 hectares of land adjacent to Dorset’s iconic Cerne Abbas Giant.
- The charity aims to raise £330,000 for the purchase and care of the land, having already secured over £2 million for the acquisition.
- The campaign is backed by actor Sir Stephen Fry and Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher, who are urging public support.
- The acquisition will allow for the restoration of chalk grassland, new woodland planting and the creation of habitats to support threatened species and aid climate change adaptation.
- The land, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is ecologically and archaeologically significant, with the giant dating from the early medieval period and evidence of human activity from 4300 BC.