Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stephen Fry urges support to save iconic land

National Trust welcomes first 'green corridor' outside historic Bath
  • The National Trust has launched an appeal to acquire 138 hectares of land adjacent to Dorset’s iconic Cerne Abbas Giant.
  • The charity aims to raise £330,000 for the purchase and care of the land, having already secured over £2 million for the acquisition.
  • The campaign is backed by actor Sir Stephen Fry and Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher, who are urging public support.
  • The acquisition will allow for the restoration of chalk grassland, new woodland planting and the creation of habitats to support threatened species and aid climate change adaptation.
  • The land, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, is ecologically and archaeologically significant, with the giant dating from the early medieval period and evidence of human activity from 4300 BC.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in