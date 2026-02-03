Supporters worldwide help secure land around Dorset’s iconic giant
- A fundraising appeal to acquire land surrounding Dorset's iconic Cerne Abbas Giant successfully met its £330,000 target within 60 days.
- The National Trust secured the funds, contributing to the purchase and care of 138 hectares adjacent to the landmark, with over £2 million raised overall for the Giant's Lair area.
- Donations arrived from supporters across 20 countries, and the campaign also received backing from actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry.
- The acquisition will allow the charity to restore chalk grassland, plant new woodland and create diverse habitats to support threatened species and help wildlife adapt to climate change.
- Future plans include recruiting a local area ranger, working with organisations like Butterfly Conservation and re-chalking the Giant with the help of appeal donors.
