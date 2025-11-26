Living in the spotlight could take years off a celebrity’s life
- A new study suggests that living in the public eye as a celebrity can shorten one's lifespan by approximately 4.6 years.
- Published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, the research analysed data from 648 singers, comparing famous artists with less famous counterparts.
- The study found that famous singers had a 33 per cent higher mortality risk, living to an average age of 75 compared to 79 for less famous singers.
- This increased mortality risk associated with fame is comparable to other recognised health threats, such as occasional smoking.
- The elevated risk appears to emerge specifically after achieving fame, with solo artists facing a higher risk of early death than those in bands, possibly due to greater emotional strain and isolation.