Trump praises ‘momentous’ deal ahead of Israel Hamas ceasefire
- A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has been agreed upon, marking the 'first phase' of a peace plan brokered by President Donald Trump's administration.
- The agreement includes a pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of at least some hostages by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
- President Donald Trump praised the 'momentous' deal, with the release of approximately 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive, anticipated early next week.
- The breakthrough follows a weekslong diplomatic effort led by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with crucial support from Arab and Muslim allies.
- While the deal represents a significant turning point in the two-year-old conflict, major questions persist regarding Gaza's governance, reconstruction, and Hamas's disarmament.