Travelers warned against visiting tourist hotspot
- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a "level 2" travel advisory for the Seychelles islands.
- This warning is in response to an outbreak of chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by mosquitoes.
- Chikungunya symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, head and muscle aches, and fatigue, though it cannot spread from person to person.
- The CDC recommends travellers to the Seychelles get a chikungunya vaccine before their trip, and advises pregnant women to consider postponing travel.
- Similar Level 2 advisories for chikungunya outbreaks have also been issued for Bolivia, Suriname, Sri Lanka, and Cuba.
