Thieves smash Virgin Mary statue during Catholic school robbery
- A Catholic school in Long Beach, California, was robbed over the weekend, resulting in significant damage to religious artefacts and school property.
- Thieves shattered a statue of the Virgin Mary and a picture of Pope Leo XIV, and ransacked the tabernacle, causing extensive destruction to the sanctuary.
- The school community is shaken, with one parent expressing concern that the incident could be a hate crime, though students are praying for the perpetrators.
- A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $60,000 to help the Holy Innocents Parish Catholic School cover the costs of repairs.
- Police are investigating the burglary, with forensic teams finding traces of blood, and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has also opened an inquiry.
